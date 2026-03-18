Jan Paulus in Service Disruption MMSCENE Exclusive

Jan Paulus, a new face at True Faces Berlin, leads Service Disruption for MMSCENE PORTRAITS, captured by Michal Wic across Berlin. The series moves between underground transit spaces and stripped interiors, where tiled columns, fluorescent lighting, and long platforms create a controlled visual rhythm. Paulus holds each frame with a focused, distant presence, interacting with the space through minimal shifts in posture. Wic handles both photography and styling, building a clear visual direction that relies on composition, repetition, and light.

Shot on 35mm film and developed and scanned by Film Speed Lab in Berlin, the images carry a tactile quality that keeps the series grounded and precise. Wardrobe centers on vintage pieces, selected for their clean structure and texture. Camera assistant Marcelo Moraes supports the production, contributing to a cohesive execution.

Editorial: Service Disruption

Photography & Styling: Michal Wic

Model: Jan Paulus at True Faces Berlin

Camera Assistant: Marcelo Moraes

Development & Scan: Film Speed Lab