Adrien Nguyen in Private Noise MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Jerry Agbebaku captures Adrien Nguyen for Private Noise, a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial set within an intimate domestic space. The story follows a young musician through quiet moments shaped by rehearsal, pause, and self-awareness. Natural light defines the atmosphere, falling across bare walls, where each element holds a clear place within the frame. Agbebaku builds the series through a focused approach to composition, allowing stillness and tension to guide each image.

Shot with minimal styling, the series centers on the body, denim, and a guitar as recurring elements that anchor the narrative. The images observe the space between action and rest, where rehearsal becomes a quiet, internal process. Agbebaku keeps the direction precise, using light and framing to define rhythm while presenting a controlled study of vulnerability and self-expression through gesture, texture, and presence within a familiar setting.

Photographer: Jerry Agbebaku

Model: Adrien Nguyen at Mademoiselle Agency