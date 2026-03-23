Zach Delf in Forge MMSCENE Exclusive by Samuel Edwards

Model Zach Delf leads Forge, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Samuel Edwards, with styling and creative direction by Lewis Stratton. Set within a stripped studio, light hits hard and clean, cutting the body into defined planes. Zach holds the frame with controlled precision at first, almost held in place, before that control loosens into something more exposed and aware. The tension sits in the shift itself, where small changes in stance and gaze carry weight and keep the images charged without excess movement.

The wardrobe, shaped by Stratton with styling assistants Alexandria NG, Cristina d’Ornellas, and Anthony Vieira, brings together pieces from Prada, Miu Miu, Feng Chen Wang, untitlab, 8ON8, Danshan, ERIC, and vintage selections, shifts alongside this progression. Structured layers frame the body before giving way to more exposed moments, where skin, texture, and line take focus. Zach carries the series with a composed presence, allowing the editorial to examine masculinity as something constructed, then questioned through gesture, light, and form.

Photographer: Samuel Edwards

Stylist & Creative Director: Lewis Stratton

Model: Zach Delf at Menace Model Management

Styling Assistants: Alexandria NG, Cristina d’Ornellas, Anthony Vieira

Studio: YOU.STUDIO