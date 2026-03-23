in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Zach Delf in Forge MMSCENE Exclusive by Samuel Edwards

Model Zach Delf is captured by Samuel Edwards and styled by Lewis Stratton in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES.

Zach Delf in Forge by Samuel Edwards
Shirt: Feng Chen Wang

Model Zach Delf leads Forge, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Samuel Edwards, with styling and creative direction by Lewis Stratton. Set within a stripped studio, light hits hard and clean, cutting the body into defined planes. Zach holds the frame with controlled precision at first, almost held in place, before that control loosens into something more exposed and aware. The tension sits in the shift itself, where small changes in stance and gaze carry weight and keep the images charged without excess movement.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe, shaped by Stratton with styling assistants Alexandria NG, Cristina d’Ornellas, and Anthony Vieira, brings together pieces from Prada, Miu Miu, Feng Chen Wang, untitlab, 8ON8, Danshan, ERIC, and vintage selections, shifts alongside this progression. Structured layers frame the body before giving way to more exposed moments, where skin, texture, and line take focus. Zach carries the series with a composed presence, allowing the editorial to examine masculinity as something constructed, then questioned through gesture, light, and form.

Shirt: Miu Miu, Boots: Prada
Zach Delf in Forge by Samuel Edwards
Shirt: Miu Miu
Vest & Shorts: 8ON8
Trousers: ERIC
Zach Delf in Forge by Samuel Edwards
Cap: Danshan
Vest & Shorts: 8ON8
Vest: Feng Chen Wang
Zach Delf in Forge by Samuel Edwards
Hoodie: Feng Chen Wang, Boots: untitlab

Photographer: Samuel Edwards
Stylist & Creative Director: Lewis Stratton
Model: Zach Delf at Menace Model Management
Styling Assistants: Alexandria NG, Cristina d’Ornellas, Anthony Vieira
Studio: YOU.STUDIO

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

Mango Man Essentials Returns with Casper Ruud
BTS

BTS Step Back Into the Spotlight in Songzio Designs