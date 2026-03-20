Milo Murphy by Max von Witzleben for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Max von Witzleben captures Milo Murphy for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS series, shot on 35mm film in natural light inside a Los Angeles studio overlooking the skyline. The series keeps its focus tight, using large windows, direct sunlight, and open air to define the atmosphere. Light cuts across the space and shifts over time, creating a clear structure that frames Milo’s presence without distraction.

Milo moves through the series with a steady, composed presence, where posture and expression carry each frame. The camera stays close, focusing on form and the way light defines the body, while the grain of 35mm film adds depth and warmth. The setup draws from classic American fashion photography, using direct composition to shape an intimate study of masculinity within a distinctly California setting.

Photographer: Max von Witzleben

Model: Milo Murphy at No Ties Agency