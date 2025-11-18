in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Vincent Ritter in Playing with Fire Exclusive

Alexander Courtman captures Vincent Ritter for the newest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series.

Vincent Ritter in Playing with Fire

For the MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial Playing with Fire, photographer Alexander Courtman turns his lens on fresh face Vincent Ritter at SP-Models. The shoot unfolds in a studio setting shaped by contrast and firm light, giving Vincent a defined presence within each frame. Beauty by Sabrina Reuschl adds a subtle edge that works with Courtman’s controlled approach.

The exclusive builds its tone through simplicity, relying on Vincent’s clean lines and the precision of the setup rather than elaborate staging. Wardrobe pieces from JW Anderson, Acne Studios, Gucci, CDLP, ERL, Adidas, Patrik Muff and Tom Ford support the focused construction of the portraits.

Title: Playing with Fire
Photography: Alexander Courtman
Model: Vincent Ritter at SP-Models
Beauty: Sabrina Reuschl

Written by Jana Kostic

