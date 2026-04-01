Donghee Jeong in Body Language MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Donghee Jeong stars in Body Language, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Pieter de Jager, with styling by Anke Streicher. The studio setting stays pared back, placing full attention on the figure as light moves across the body in sharp, controlled passes. Donghee maintains a steady, composed stance throughout, letting subtle changes in posture and expression guide the sequence.

Streicher develops the wardrobe through shifts in structure, texture, and exposure, allowing garments to frame the body before opening into more direct looks. The selection includes Blonde Milk, Kade, Zara, H&M, Cotton On, Primark, The Fix, Ayana, Sash South Africa, Moschino, Yona, and stylist’s own pieces. Hair and makeup by Helen Rudolphe keep the finish clean and defined, while production by 2productions supports the focused environment. Represented by Kult Models South Africa, Donghee carries the series with control, keeping attention on line, proportion, and presence.

Photographer: Pieter de Jager at Lampost Creative & Disco Creative

Stylist: Anke Streicher at Gloss Artist Management

Hair&Makeup: Helen Rudolphe at Gloss Artist Management

Model: Donghee Jeong

Model Agency: Kult Models South Africa

Production: 2productions