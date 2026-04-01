in Editorial, Exclusive, Independent Model Management, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Premier Model Management

Donghee Jeong in Body Language MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Pieter de Jager captures Donghee Jeong with styling by Anke Streicher for the latest MMSCENE exclusive.

Donghee Jeong in Body Language
Necklace: Blonde Milk, Top: Stylist’s Own, Pants: Kade

Model Donghee Jeong stars in Body Language, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Pieter de Jager, with styling by Anke Streicher. The studio setting stays pared back, placing full attention on the figure as light moves across the body in sharp, controlled passes. Donghee maintains a steady, composed stance throughout, letting subtle changes in posture and expression guide the sequence.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Streicher develops the wardrobe through shifts in structure, texture, and exposure, allowing garments to frame the body before opening into more direct looks. The selection includes Blonde Milk, Kade, Zara, H&M, Cotton On, Primark, The Fix, Ayana, Sash South Africa, Moschino, Yona, and stylist’s own pieces. Hair and makeup by Helen Rudolphe keep the finish clean and defined, while production by 2productions supports the focused environment. Represented by Kult Models South Africa, Donghee carries the series with control, keeping attention on line, proportion, and presence.

Necklace: Blonde Milk, Top: Stylist’s Own, Pants: Kade
Donghee Jeong in Body Language
Jacket & Pants: Kade, Shoes: The Fix
Rings: Blonde Milk, Knit: Kade, Tank: H&M, Pants: Kade
Sunglasses: Stylist’s own, Top & Trousers: Kade
Donghee Jeong in Body Language
Necklace: Blonde Milk, Tank: Cotton On, Shorts: Yona, Socks: H&M, Shoes: The Fix
Blazer: H&M, Gloves: Stylist’s Own
Necklace: Blonde Milk, Top: Stylist’s Own, Pants: Kade, Shoes: Zara
Donghee Jeong in Body Language
Rings: Blonde Milk, Knit: Kade, Tank: H&M, Pants: Kade, Shoes: Zara
Tank: Cotton On, Blazer: H&M, Trousers: Primark, Gloves: Stylist’s Own
Jacket: Kade, Skirt: Ayana, Socks: H&M, Shoes: Zara
Donghee Jeong in Body Language
Jacket & Pants: Kade
Jacket: Kade, Skirt: Ayana
Top & Trousers: Sash South Africa, Belt: Moschino
Donghee Jeong in Body Language
Necklace: Blonde Milk, Tank: Cotton On, Shorts: Yona

Photographer: Pieter de Jager at Lampost Creative & Disco Creative
Stylist: Anke Streicher at Gloss Artist Management
Hair&Makeup: Helen Rudolphe at Gloss Artist Management
Model: Donghee Jeong
Model Agency: Kult Models South Africa
Production: 2productions

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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