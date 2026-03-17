Damson Idris is the Cover Star of ICON America Issue 3

Actor Damson Idris takes the cover story of ICON America Magazine‘s 3rd Issue, lensed by fashion photographer Quentin de Briey. In charge of styling was Gro Curtis, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Liz Taw. Set design is work of Sati Leonne, with production from Rachael Evans, and set design production by Canelle Bergese. For the session Idris is wearing selected pieces from Prada.

Since his breakout role as Franklin Saint in “Snowfall,” Idris has built his career through selective choices. He has turned down numerous roles, explaining that other actors have built careers from parts he chose not to take. His next project follows that direction, with Idris set to portray Miles Davis in the upcoming film “Miles & Juliette.”

In his conversation with ICON, Idris speaks about what drives him and how he approaches his work. He explains that he does not focus on money, fame, or trophies, but instead looks for a feeling and the opportunity to connect with specific worlds. That perspective shapes how he navigates an industry where comparison remains constant.

He also addresses the way he works and the limits that come with that approach. Idris explains that he gives everything to each role, while acknowledging that it is impossible to apply that level of commitment to every opportunity. Despite a smaller number of projects, he points to the cultural impact his work has had, particularly among younger audiences.

His relationship with fashion began through film. He recalls that his first exposure to the industry came from The Devil Wears Prada, which introduced him to how fashion operates. He later attended his first show in Milan, arriving late and finding the seats already gone, so he had to stand without realizing anything was unusual. He remembers the moment clearly, including the reaction in the room.

ICON America Issue 3 extends beyond the cover interviews with more than forty pages of editorial content. REPORTS presents films, books, art, and fashion tied to the season. The WELL section focuses on wardrobe direction and preppy references, including Ivy League tailoring and the polo shirt. VOICES includes contributors such as George Cortina, Jesse Malin, and Ugo Rondinone.

In his Editor’s Letter, Curtis reflects on the publication’s direction, writing that the industry often prioritizes change, while the magazine continues to focus on quality and substance. He also points to a belief in traditional magazine-making, where long-term value takes priority over short-term hype.

The issue also includes conversations with Junya Watanabe, Ralph Lauren, and David Lauren. ICON America Issue 3 will be available on newsstands and select retailers nationwide starting March 31.