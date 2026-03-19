Julian Elmenhorst in Youth Imperfection MMSCENE Exclusive

Youth Imperfection unfolds through a controlled series for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographed by Veronica Nesci, with model Julian Elmenhorst at the center of each frame. Nesci keeps the space reduced, letting the body carry the image through controlled shifts in stance and expression.

Art direction by Michele Sole and Thomas Micci shapes the visual direction, keeping attention on the body as both subject and surface. Styling by Michele Sole features Bonfilio, Kvrtstvff, Marsèll, Alfonso Sirica, Msgm, Evanbejamin, LAG World, Paraiso, Sebago, and Cascinelli. Production by Thomas Micci supports the stripped approach, while make-up by Asja Redolfi maintains a natural finish.

Editorial: Youth Imperfection

Art Direction: Michele Sole & Thomas Micci

Photography: Veronica Nesci

Talent: Julian Elmenhorst at Models Milano Scouting

Styling: Michele Sole

Production: Thomas Micci

Make-Up: Asja redolfi

Photography Assistant: Antea Ferrari