Julian Elmenhorst in Youth Imperfection MMSCENE Exclusive

Youth Imperfection unfolds through a controlled series for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographed by Veronica Nesci, with model Julian Elmenhorst at the center of each frame. Nesci keeps the space reduced, letting the body carry the image through controlled shifts in stance and expression.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Art direction by Michele Sole and Thomas Micci shapes the visual direction, keeping attention on the body as both subject and surface. Styling by Michele Sole features Bonfilio, Kvrtstvff, Marsèll, Alfonso Sirica, Msgm, Evanbejamin, LAG World, Paraiso, Sebago, and Cascinelli. Production by Thomas Micci supports the stripped approach, while make-up by Asja Redolfi maintains a natural finish.
Editorial: Youth Imperfection
Art Direction: Michele Sole & Thomas Micci
Photography: Veronica Nesci
Talent: Julian Elmenhorst at Models Milano Scouting
Styling: Michele Sole
Production: Thomas Micci
Make-Up: Asja redolfi
Photography Assistant: Antea Ferrari