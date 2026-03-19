in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Julian Elmenhorst in Youth Imperfection MMSCENE Exclusive

Photography by Veronica Nesci and styling by Michele Sole feature Julian Elmenhorst in the latest MMSCENE exclusive.

Julian Elmenhorst in Youth Imperfection
Full Look: Paraiso

Youth Imperfection unfolds through a controlled series for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographed by Veronica Nesci, with model Julian Elmenhorst at the center of each frame. Nesci keeps the space reduced, letting the body carry the image through controlled shifts in stance and expression.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Art direction by Michele Sole and Thomas Micci shapes the visual direction, keeping attention on the body as both subject and surface. Styling by Michele Sole features Bonfilio, Kvrtstvff, Marsèll, Alfonso Sirica, Msgm, Evanbejamin, LAG World, Paraiso, Sebago, and Cascinelli. Production by Thomas Micci supports the stripped approach, while make-up by Asja Redolfi maintains a natural finish.

Suit & Hat: Msgm, Shoes: Sebago
Julian Elmenhorst in Youth Imperfection
Suit & Shirt: Alfonso Sirica, Shoes: Marsèll
Hat: Bonfilio, Underwear: Kvrtstvff

Julian Elmenhorst in Youth Imperfection
Coat & Hat: Evanbejamin, Shoes: Marsèll
Shirt: Msgm
Shorts: Kvrtsvff, Shoes: Marséll
Julian Elmenhorst in Youth Imperfection
Top: Evanbejamin, Cuff: LAG World
Shirt & Trousers: Evanbejamin, Shoes: Marséll
Bag: Marsèll
Jacket: Cascinelli, Underwear & Socks: Kvrtsvff, Shoes: Sebago

Editorial: Youth Imperfection
Art Direction: Michele Sole & Thomas Micci
Photography: Veronica Nesci
Talent: Julian Elmenhorst at Models Milano Scouting
Styling: Michele Sole
Production: Thomas Micci
Make-Up: Asja redolfi
Photography Assistant: Antea Ferrari

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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