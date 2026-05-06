Scotch & Soda SS26 Turns Western Codes Into Everyday Style

Scotch & Soda introduces its Spring Summer 2026 collection, Way Out West, with a clear focus on personal style, relaxed structure, and the open visual codes of the American desert.

The season looks beyond the pace of the city and turns toward Marfa, Texas, a place known for its vast horizons, art-driven culture, and dry desert light. Through that reference, the brand builds a wardrobe shaped by movement, texture, and individual expression.

Way Out West keeps Scotch & Soda close to one of its core ideas: style works best when it feels personal. The collection starts from familiar pieces, then shifts them through unexpected cuts, prints, and surfaces. Classic wardrobe codes remain present, although the brand treats them with a freer hand. Everyday pieces gain new energy through washed finishes, softer tailoring, and details that suggest travel, heat, and the worn-in character of clothing carried from one place to another.

The influence of Marfa gives the collection its visual direction. The town’s connection to contemporary art, desert minimalism, and independent expression helps shape the season’s mood. Scotch & Soda draws from the raw beauty of the Texas desert, translating open landscapes and sun-bleached tones into clothing that feels easy to wear while still carrying a distinct attitude. The result speaks to a lifestyle that moves between city streets and open spaces, with pieces that adapt instead of forcing a single look.

Texture plays a central role throughout the collection. Hand embroidery brings craft into the season, adding detail without overloading the garments. Sun-washed fabrics create a softened finish, as though the clothing has already lived under strong daylight. Washed denim supports the Western direction without turning the collection into costume, while soft tailoring gives structure to the overall silhouette. Scotch & Soda uses these elements to create a balance between familiar references and a contemporary wardrobe language.

Denim stands as one of the strongest foundations of Way Out West. The washed treatments give jeans, jackets, and related pieces a lived-in quality, connecting them to the idea of movement and daily wear. The collection treats denim as a flexible material, capable of shifting between casual styling and sharper combinations. Paired with embroidered details, relaxed shirts, or tailored pieces, it becomes part of a larger conversation about dressing with ease and intention.

The tailoring introduces a softer rhythm. Instead of strict lines, Scotch & Soda focuses on shapes that allow freedom and comfort. Jackets, shirts, and trousers carry a relaxed attitude, making the collection suitable for warm-weather dressing across different settings. This approach gives Way Out West its sense of practicality. The pieces feel designed for real use, with enough detail to give each look character and enough simplicity to keep styling open.

Prints and surface treatments add the collection’s more expressive layer. Scotch & Soda uses them to push everyday garments away from the expected, giving the season its sense of individuality. These details connect with the brand’s long-standing interest in print, colour, and texture, while the Western reference gives them a grounded seasonal direction. The clothes suggest confidence without relying on excess.

Way Out West also speaks to the idea of style as attitude. The collection focuses on freedom from fixed rules, placing personal expression above trend-driven dressing. It carries a nomadic feeling, although it remains rooted in pieces that can move easily through daily life. That balance gives the season its strength: it feels casual, considered, and ready for different interpretations.

The Scotch & Soda Spring Summer 2026 Way Out West collection is available at Scotch & Soda stores in Galerija Beograd and Rajićeva, as well as Fashion & Friends stores across the region and online at fashionandfriends.com. Customers can also access the Forever Friends loyalty program in all Fashion Company stores and online, with benefits and discounts available through the Fashion&Friends app.