Diesel Presents the Royal D for Its 2026 Denim Collection

Diesel brings its 2026 denim collection into a fictional court with Royal D, a campaign built as a series of official state portraits. The idea gives denim a new kind of formality, placing classic blue washes inside rooms associated with ceremony, power, and family lineage. Photographed by Johnny Dufort, the images use grand interiors, controlled styling, and formal posture to set the scene, then let Diesel denim interrupt the order.

Diesel turns denim into a uniform of rank, attitude, and self-definition, with full looks drawn from Made in Italy, a new capsule focused on the brand’s denim language. The pieces use selvedge and vintage washes to bring depth to the portraits, while the styling keeps the clothes grounded in proportion and stance.

Creative Director Glenn Martens and Art Director Christopher Simmonds continue their visual collaboration here, building the campaign around humor, formality, and disruption. The setup borrows from painted portraiture and ceremonial family imagery, with classical furniture and grand salons giving the photographs a strict visual frame.

Royal D uses the codes of status portraiture to make denim feel ceremonial, then undercuts that ceremony with Diesel character. The campaign treats menswear denim as a tool for posture, identity, and control, carried through blue washes, broad silhouettes, cropped proportions, and new accessories.