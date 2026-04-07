Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram for MMSCENE’s April Digital Cover

Jonathan Kranebitter and Joe Mottram star in the digital cover of MMSCENE Magazine‘s April edition, captured by Matteo Cionti through a tightly directed editorial approach. Titled Salty Lips, the editorial builds a focused visual language through posture and controlled composition.

Stylist and art director Giorgio Branduardi led the concept, working closely with Nicola Destro as stylist assistant. The cover features looks by Dolce & Gabbana, defining a sharp and cohesive wardrobe direction. Veronica Fiorello handled makeup and hair, while Patrick Invernici directed video, extending the visual narrative beyond the still image.

Stay tuned for the full story with Jonathan and Joe.

Photographer: Matteo Cionti

Stylist & Art Director: Giorgio Branduardi

Models: Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram

MUAH: Veronica Fiorello

Video: Patrick Invernici

Stylist Assistant: Nicola Destro