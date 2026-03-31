Bas Laduc in Leisure MMSCENE Exclusive by Joey Leo

Joey Leo photographs Bas Laduc for Leisure, a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial built on restraint, control, and a direct focus on the body. The series unfolds in a stripped interior where light defines form and shadow sets the structure. Posture and gesture drive the sequence, moving between quiet pause and contained tension. The direction stays focused, keeping the frame clean and deliberate.

The wardrobe stays minimal, focusing on denim, leather, and bare skin as core components. The series maintains a steady rhythm, building through variation and a sustained sense of presence.

Title: Leisure

Photography & Direction: Joey Leo

Model: Bas Laduc

Agency: Agencia Models