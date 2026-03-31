in Editorial, Exclusive, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Two Management

Bas Laduc in Leisure MMSCENE Exclusive by Joey Leo

Joey Leo photographs model Bas Laduc for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive.

Bas Laduc Leisure by Joey Leo

Joey Leo photographs Bas Laduc for Leisure, a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial built on restraint, control, and a direct focus on the body. The series unfolds in a stripped interior where light defines form and shadow sets the structure. Posture and gesture drive the sequence, moving between quiet pause and contained tension. The direction stays focused, keeping the frame clean and deliberate.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe stays minimal, focusing on denim, leather, and bare skin as core components. The series maintains a steady rhythm, building through variation and a sustained sense of presence.

Bas Laduc Leisure by Joey Leo

Bas Laduc Leisure by Joey Leo

Bas Laduc Leisure by Joey Leo

Bas Laduc Leisure by Joey Leo

Title: Leisure 
Photography & Direction: Joey Leo
Model: Bas Laduc
Agency: Agencia Models

EditorialexclusivePortraits

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Written by Jana Kostic

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