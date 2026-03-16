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Juan Orghici by Lucas Lei for MMSCENE Exclusive

Lucas Lei photographs Juan Orghici for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial styled by Fabian Galindo.

Juan Orghici by Lucas Lei
Full look: Palomo Spain

Model Juan Orghici takes the lead in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Lucas Lei. The series unfolds in a minimal studio setting where controlled lighting and dark surfaces place the body in sharp focus. Juan moves through composed stances and relaxed gestures that shift the mood of the images between stillness and intensity. Tailoring frames the body, while moments of exposed skin sharpen the focus on posture and physical presence.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Fashion stylist Fabian Galindo builds the wardrobe with pieces from Boss, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Carrera, Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Prada, Diesel, Santa Cana, Piel de Toro, Palomo Spain, Barnet, Versace, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Dsquared2, alongside vintage pieces. Grooming by Miguel Cascante maintains a natural finish. Lighting by Fiorella Vicente supports the visual direction with assistance from Miki Arastey and Adri López.

Shoulder pads: Barnet, Trousers: Boss, Necklace as a belt: Versace, Shoes: Piel de Toro
Juan Orghici by Lucas Lei
Necklace: Versace
Full look: Armani
Juan Orghici by Lucas Lei
Trousers: Palomo Spain
Coat: Vintage, Shirt: Karl Lagerfeld, Tie: Michael Kors, Glasses: Diesel, Gloves: Santa Cana
Full look: Palomo Spain
Blazer: Boss, Shirt: Ralph Lauren, Tie: Michael Kors, Glasses: Carrera
Juan Orghici by Lucas Lei
Shoulder pads: Barnet
Coat: Vintage, Shirt: Karl Lagerfeld, Trousers: Prada, Tie: Michael Kors, Glasses: Diesel, Gloves: Santa Cana, Shoes: Piel de Toro
Briefs: Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Gloves: Santa Cana, Shoes: Versace
Juan Orghici by Lucas Lei
Blazer: Boss, Shirt: Ralph Lauren, Tie: Michael Kors, Glasses: Carrera
Blazer: Dsquared2, Briefs: Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Gloves: Santa Cana, Shoes: Versace

Photographer: Lucas Lei
Model: Juan Orghici at The Road Models
Fashion Stylist: Fabian Galindo
Make up & Hair: Miguel Cascante
Light: Fiorella Vicente
Light Assistants: Miki Arastey & Adri López

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Written by Jana Kostic

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