Juan Orghici by Lucas Lei for MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Juan Orghici takes the lead in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Lucas Lei. The series unfolds in a minimal studio setting where controlled lighting and dark surfaces place the body in sharp focus. Juan moves through composed stances and relaxed gestures that shift the mood of the images between stillness and intensity. Tailoring frames the body, while moments of exposed skin sharpen the focus on posture and physical presence.

Fashion stylist Fabian Galindo builds the wardrobe with pieces from Boss, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Carrera, Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Prada, Diesel, Santa Cana, Piel de Toro, Palomo Spain, Barnet, Versace, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Dsquared2, alongside vintage pieces. Grooming by Miguel Cascante maintains a natural finish. Lighting by Fiorella Vicente supports the visual direction with assistance from Miki Arastey and Adri López.

Photographer: Lucas Lei

Model: Juan Orghici at The Road Models

Fashion Stylist: Fabian Galindo

Make up & Hair: Miguel Cascante

Light: Fiorella Vicente

Light Assistants: Miki Arastey & Adri López