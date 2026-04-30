Louis Vuitton and BTS Member j-hope Launch LV Buttersoft Sneaker

Louis Vuitton introduces an exclusive j-hope edition of the LV Buttersoft Sneaker, developed through the creative direction of Pharrell Williams. The release takes the House’s 2000s-inspired footwear shape into a more personal space, drawing directly from the BTS member’s life on tour, his stage name, and the fan codes connected to his public identity. Originally created as a custom sneaker for j-hope during his world tour, the design now enters a wider release with comfort, movement, and hand-finished detail guiding its construction.

The sneaker starts with the familiar proportions of a track runner. Louis Vuitton gives that shape a bright rose and white colorway, pairing a layered rubber outsole with an ultra-soft calf suede upper. The outsole creates a springy base, while the suede brings a softer surface to the design.

j-hope’s presence appears through several small but direct details. The wide woven laces carry a decorative Monogram cloche-clé, while the lace tips feature the words “Your, My Hope.” The phrase references his stage name and his hopeful attitude, turning the laces into one of the shoe’s clearest personal markers. The rose and white palette also reflects his warm personality, giving the sneaker an immediate visual connection to the artist.

Louis Vuitton adds hand-stitched and hand-painted elements throughout the design, giving the shoe a more precise finish. A textile label adapted from the Louis Vuitton Speedy P9 bag appears on the underside of the tongue, bringing a detail from the House’s leather goods line into the sneaker. On the outside of the tongue, a leather patch carries the capsule’s dedicated logomark, combining the Louis Vuitton Paris stamp with j-hope’s signature.

The shoe also references Louis Vuitton luggage through leather enchapes on the heel and toe. Beneath the heel enchape, the sneaker hides a set of charms shaped like a squirrel and an acorn. Those symbols add a quiet fan detail to the release, designed for those who recognize j-hope’s personal codes.

j-hope joined Louis Vuitton as a House Ambassador in 2023, and this sneaker continues that relationship through a release built around his identity as an artist, dancer, rapper, and music producer. First unveiled in December 2025, the j-hope LV Buttersoft Sneaker will prelaunch in South Korea on March 25 before its worldwide launch on April 30, 2026.