Kirill Karpenko Stars in MMSCENE February Digital Cover Story

Discover Kirill Karpenko’s exclusive shoot for MMSCENE Magazine.

Hat: Steven Passaro, Top & Bottom: Issey Miyake, Shoes: Alain Paul

MMSCENE Magazine features model Kirill Karpenko in its February cover story, photographed by Loïc Rodrigues. Shaped as a complete visual sequence, the story builds around elongated lines and deliberate poses, using the body as a central compositional anchor. Tension emerges through the contrast between softness and structure, with sculptural silhouettes, extended limbs, and layered textures shaping the flow of the editorial.

The editorial brings together styling by Alessandro Ferrari, assisted by Edoh Agb, with a fashion selection spanning Celine, Issey Miyake, Steven Passaro, Masu, Creole, Alain Paul, Officine Generale, Hereu, and Ferragamo x The Red Mannequin. Makeup by Aurélie Dehecq and hair by Barthélémy Joris support the editorial’s disciplined structure, keeping the focus on silhouette, material, and presence.

Shirt, Vest & Shorts: Steven Passaro, Shoes: Ferragamo x The Red Mannequin
Total look: Alain Paul
Total look: Alain Paul
Pants: Officine Generale
Top: Masu, Scarf: Issey Miyake, Pants: Creole
Hat: Steven Passaro, Top & Bottom: Issey Miyake, Shoes: Alain Paul
Total look: Alain Paul

Top: Masu, Scarf: Issey Miyake, Pants: Creole
Shirt, Sweater & Pants: Celine, Socks: Issey Miyake, Shoes: Hereu
Hat: Steven Passaro, Top & Bottom: Issey Miyake, Shoes: Alain Paul
Shirt, Vest & Shorts: Steven Passaro, Shoes: Ferragamo x The Red Mannequin
Total look: Alain Paul

Model: Kirill Karpenko
Fashion Stylist: Alessandro Ferrari
Fashion Assistant: Edoh Agb
Photographer: Loïc Rodrigues
Make Up: Aurelie Dehecq
Hair: Barthélémy Joris

Total look: Steven Passaro

Written by Jana Kostic

