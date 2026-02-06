Kirill Karpenko Stars in MMSCENE February Digital Cover Story

MMSCENE Magazine features model Kirill Karpenko in its February cover story, photographed by Loïc Rodrigues. Shaped as a complete visual sequence, the story builds around elongated lines and deliberate poses, using the body as a central compositional anchor. Tension emerges through the contrast between softness and structure, with sculptural silhouettes, extended limbs, and layered textures shaping the flow of the editorial.

The editorial brings together styling by Alessandro Ferrari, assisted by Edoh Agb, with a fashion selection spanning Celine, Issey Miyake, Steven Passaro, Masu, Creole, Alain Paul, Officine Generale, Hereu, and Ferragamo x The Red Mannequin. Makeup by Aurélie Dehecq and hair by Barthélémy Joris support the editorial’s disciplined structure, keeping the focus on silhouette, material, and presence.

Model: Kirill Karpenko

Fashion Stylist: Alessandro Ferrari

Fashion Assistant: Edoh Agb

Photographer: Loïc Rodrigues

Make Up: Aurelie Dehecq

Hair: Barthélémy Joris