Mark Khachiyants in Black Blood Exclusive

Photographer Marie Korobeynikova and stylist Anastasia Kanatova team up with model Mark Khachiyants for our latest exclusive story.

Dress Capparel.21est, Shirt IDOL, Trousers IDOL

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Marie Korobeynikova creates Black Blood, a visual study that leans into theatrical stillness and sculptural form. Model Mark Khachiyants navigates a space shaped by opposing tensions, controlled posture against soft gravity, precision against distortion. The series moves between polished restraint and expressive gesture.

Styling by Anastasia Kanatova creates silhouettes that stretch, swell, and compress against the clean geometry of the set. Looks from Capparel.21est, IDOL, Camperlab, and Mango introduce bold proportions, tactile contrasts, and surreal elements like oversized bead accessories and structured gloves. Hair and makeup by Soloveva Daria support the editorial’s cool intensity with sharp, natural finishes. Lighting and set design assistant Dmitrieva Aleksandra adds to the dimensional effect, allowing shape, shadow, and movement to build a scene that resists easy resolution.

Suit Capparel.21est
Dress Capparel.21est, Shirt IDOL
Dress Capparel.21est, Trousers IDOL, Shoes Camperlab
Suit Capparel.21est, Shoes Camperlab, Beret Mango
Dress Capparel.21est, Trousers IDOL, Shoes Camperlab
Suit Capparel.21est
Suit Capparel.21est, Beret Mango
Suit Capparel.21est, Shoes Camperlab
Suit Capparel.21est
Suit Capparel.21est

Title: Black Blood
Photography, art direction, set design: Marie Korobeynikova
Model: Mark Khachiyants at Lea Models
Styling: Anastasia Kanatova
MUAH: Soloveva Daria
Light, set design assistance: Dmitrieva Aleksandra

