Mark Khachiyants in Black Blood Exclusive

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Marie Korobeynikova creates Black Blood, a visual study that leans into theatrical stillness and sculptural form. Model Mark Khachiyants navigates a space shaped by opposing tensions, controlled posture against soft gravity, precision against distortion. The series moves between polished restraint and expressive gesture.

Styling by Anastasia Kanatova creates silhouettes that stretch, swell, and compress against the clean geometry of the set. Looks from Capparel.21est, IDOL, Camperlab, and Mango introduce bold proportions, tactile contrasts, and surreal elements like oversized bead accessories and structured gloves. Hair and makeup by Soloveva Daria support the editorial’s cool intensity with sharp, natural finishes. Lighting and set design assistant Dmitrieva Aleksandra adds to the dimensional effect, allowing shape, shadow, and movement to build a scene that resists easy resolution.

Title: Black Blood

Photography, art direction, set design: Marie Korobeynikova

Model: Mark Khachiyants at Lea Models

Styling: Anastasia Kanatova

MUAH: Soloveva Daria

Light, set design assistance: Dmitrieva Aleksandra