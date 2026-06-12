Kith Releases &Kin Summer 2026 With Armani Suiting

Kith founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg introduced &Kin in Summer 2024 as a new approach to men’s ready-to-wear. The line favors distinctive fabrics, specialized applications and an unbranded design language. For Summer 2026, &Kin delivers its largest assortment so far, combining original silhouettes with new tailoring that &Kin and Giorgio Armani created through their continuing partnership.

The release gives summer dressing a polished direction through suiting, tailored separates and relaxed seasonal pieces. Giorgio Armani and &Kin introduce several new silhouettes, including the Single-Breasted Collarless Jacket and Summer Trouser. Both pieces use windowpane dark ash Super 160’s mélange wool. The Cropped Collarless Jacket and Flat Front Trouser offer another tailored option in navy Super 180’s wool twill.

&Kin also develops its own suiting for the season. The short-sleeve double-breasted Ito Blazer returns with the matching Brynn Pleated Trouser. Textured linen shapes both pieces. The pairing brings structure to warm-weather dressing while keeping the proportions relaxed. Through these designs, Fieg continues the label’s focus on fabric, shape and discreet construction.

Patterns and detailed surface treatments appear throughout the collection. The western-inspired Wally Shirt and Amir Shirt use a cupro-linen fabric, while the Eddy Jacket and Harvey Shirt introduce floral lace. These designs add texture and decoration to the range while preserving the label’s unbranded identity.

The wider assortment extends beyond tailoring. Luxury tropical wool shirting supports the season’s relaxed approach, while one-of-a-kind upcycled patchwork shorts introduce unique fabric combinations. &Kin also launches swimwear for the first time, adding a new category to its Summer 2026 offering. Together, the pieces connect formal dressing, casual shirts, shorts and swim styles through refined materials and generous proportions.

Kith also renews its partnership with Birkenstock for the release. The collaboration returns to the Amsterdam and Zurich slip-on silhouettes and offers both designs in men’s and women’s sizing for the first time. The Zurich features a debossed Kith Monogram upper and arrives in two versions. Deep Well uses silver hardware, while Espresso uses brass hardware. The Amsterdam carries subtle Kith Script debossing on its lateral side.

Birkenstock equips both silhouettes with its signature cork footbed and a rubber outsole. The familiar construction supports the collection’s emphasis on comfort and seasonal practicality, while Kith’s debossed graphics give each pair a distinct finish.

Kith launches &Kin Summer 2026 on Friday, June 12. Customers can shop the collection in stores, online and through the Kith App from 11 AM local time in New York, London, Paris and Tokyo.