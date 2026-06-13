Ferragamo Pre-Spring 2027 Menswear

For Pre-Spring 2027, Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis turns his attention to the men in the room. Where previous seasons have leaned into the house’s Hollywood glamour, this collection pulls from the casual, artistically charged world that surrounded those gilded figures: the painters, the collagists, the men who dressed with ease rather than ceremony.

The silhouettes are wide and unhurried. Pleated trousers in sand cotton and washed charcoal carry real volume, grounded by clean waistbands and Ferragamo‘s signature Gancini belt hardware. A burgundy leather overshirt, structured at the shoulder but relaxed in its drape, pairs with a slim one-piece shoulder bag in dark leather, worn tucked under the arm with deliberate casualness. A sand blazer over a fine-stripe shirt and dark leather tie reads as 1920s sportswear reframed through a contemporary lens, finished with open-toe sandals that break the formality entirely. Outerwear arrives in a cream quilted jacket, textured and layered over white, its toggle closures and boxy cut drawing from the period’s workwear without nostalgia.

The palette throughout stays grounded: tobacco, burgundy, cream, washed grey. The craftsmanship is present but quiet. This is Maximilian Davis at his most assured, building a menswear wardrobe that belongs to Ferragamo fully and completely.

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To view the full collection with details and women’s looks, log on to designscene.net.