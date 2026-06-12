Oliver Peoples and Roger Federer Debut Summer 2026 Eyewear

Oliver Peoples and Roger Federer return with the Summer 2026 collection, marking the fifth release in their multi-year partnership. The collaboration continues under the Roger Federer, or RF, and Oliver Peoples brands, with a new campaign and eyewear assortment that bring together tennis references, refined design, and technical details.

For Summer 2026, the campaign takes Federer to Rome. Fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey shot the imagery between Foro Italico and a classical Roman villa, using the city’s tennis setting and architectural character to frame two sides of Federer. The campaign places Federer opposite himself, using two visual identities to separate performance from personal style.

One version of Federer reflects the competitor. He wears R-20, a new shield sunglass designed for active use. The frame introduces wrapped construction and a sleek profile, giving the season its most sport-driven shape. The other version presents Federer as a style-conscious gentleman. He wears R-19, a rectangular sunglass that uses acetate and metal, strong angles, custom detailing, and technical design elements.

The campaign connects both designs to Federer’s tennis language. It refers to his forehand, footwork, and single-handed backhand, then translates those qualities into eyewear through shape, fit, and construction. Oliver Peoples and Federer use the season to link court performance with daily dressing, giving each frame a clear connection to sport while keeping the overall design refined.

The Summer 2026 collection introduces four new shapes. R-17 comes as an angular squared sunglass with a double bridge detail. Lightweight metal construction gives the frame comfort for everyday wear, while the design keeps a technical character. R-18 offers a squared shape with a subtle upswept lens and acetate windsor detailing, adding a polished option to the line.

R-19 delivers a classic rectangular sunglass with a mix of acetate and metal. The design uses strong angles and custom details, giving the frame a link to lifestyle and sport. R-20 takes the shield sunglass into a sharper eyewear category, with wrapped construction, active-use engineering, and a refined finish.

The season also updates two best-selling styles, Mr. Federer II and Mrs. Federer, with new color additions. These frames continue the collaboration’s focus on craftsmanship, technical function, and sport-inspired detail.

Every frame carries design codes tied to Federer and tennis. The collection includes custom corewire inspired by vintage tennis racquet strings, RF branding, octagonal temple tips that reference racquet handles, and rubberized nose pads and temple tips for a secure fit.

Oliver Peoples will release the Roger Federer Summer 2026 collection globally through Oliver Peoples boutiques, online, and select wholesale partners. Prices range from $413 to $616.