Pau Vert in Lapse MMSCENE Exclusive by Carlos Venegas

Carlos Venegas photographs Lapse, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial, placing Pau Vert at Uno Models at the center of a controlled visual study. The series shifts between quiet interiors and the structure of the street, where light and lines frame each scene. Pau’s presence shifts with precision, alternating between direct focus and inward reflection. Expression, posture, and subtle tension guide the narrative, allowing each frame to feel suspended just before motion returns.

Styling by Carlos Venegas and Ivanca Vera shapes the editorial through disciplined silhouettes and tactile contrasts. Tailored shirting, knitwear, sculpted shorts, and refined accessories shape the wardrobe. Pieces from Cartier, Dueros, Isoli, Llamazares y Delgado, Nude Project, Sombras, and Tommy Hilfiger anchor the looks. With Laura Roxley assisting on photo and light, the production maintains sharp focus on texture, skin, and form.

Editorial: Lapse

Photographer: Carlos Venegas

Model: Pau Vert at Uno Models

Styling: Carlos Venegas & Ivanca Vera

Photo & Light Assistant: Laura Roxley

Special Thanks: Isoli, Llamazares y Delgado, Sombras