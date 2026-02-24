Patrick Schwarzenegger is the Face of Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2026

Tommy Hilfiger introduces Spring 2026 as an open invitation into his personal vision of American cool. The campaign presents a lifestyle shaped by optimism, charm and social energy, drawing from four decades of engagement with fashion, art, music, entertainment and sport. The brand frames the season as a continuation of Hilfiger’s long-standing dialogue with pop culture and creative communities.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are the stars of the campaign captured by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. The setting was inspired by Hilfiger’s Palm Beach residence. Classic Cadillacs line the estate drive, while red, white and blue loungers frame a poolside scene.

Director Roman Coppola translates this environment into a campaign film set during a sunlit garden party. Guests arrive, mingle and interact within a setting defined by relaxed glamour and prep references. The film establishes the tone for a series of campaigns inspired by Hilfiger’s favorite global destinations. Alongside Schwarzenegger and Champion, film features Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, long-time friends of the brand Lionel Richie and Iman. As well as Machine Gun Kelly, Checo Pérez, Lucien Laviscount, Soo Joo Park, Luke Champion and Raphael Diogo. The campaign builds on Hilfiger’s F.A.M.E.S. philosophy, which connects Fashion, Art, Music, Entertainment and Sport as guiding pillars of style and inspiration.

Hilfiger reflects on forty years of building his brand through curiosity, ambition and collaboration. From the outset, he aligned his collections with cultural voices shaping the moment. For Spring 2026, he brings together icons and emerging talents for what he describes as the ultimate spring gathering, inviting them to step into his way of living and dressing.

Schwarzenegger describes Hilfiger as a host who creates an immediate sense of ease. He views the campaign as a reflection of the designer’s lifestyle, where fashion and connection unfold naturally among friends. Abby Champion echoes that sentiment, recalling how she and Schwarzenegger first collaborated with Hilfiger for Fall 2024 and gradually entered his circle. She describes evenings where conversations shift fluidly, with guests ranging from Iman to Lionel Richie taking on unexpected roles, reinforcing the dynamic atmosphere that defines Hilfiger’s gatherings.

The Spring 2026 collection draws from West Coast influences and California’s interpretation of modern prep. The offering builds a trans-seasonal wardrobe around key pieces. Denim introduces new silhouettes, including a barrel shape for women and a relaxed straight cut for men, finished in light washes suited to spring. Outerwear features oversized trenches, chore coats and tailored jackets with references to classic prep codes. Rugby shirts and polos appear with cable textures and updated club crest graphics. Occasion dressing embraces red, white and blue, while vacation-ready looks rely on linen layers designed for day-to-night wear.

The Spring 2026 collection will launch on tommy.com, in TOMMY HILFIGER stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners throughout the season.