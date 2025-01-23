in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Sartorial Man by Manny Fontanilla

Stylist and photographer Manny Fontanilla team up with model Pascal for our latest exclusive story.

Shirt Hope, Pants Corneliani, Shoes Camper

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “The Sartorial Man” photographer Manny Fontanilla captures model Pascal at Nevs Models. In charge of styling are Studio PAAR and Manny Fontanilla.

For this session, Pascal is wearing selected pieces from YSL, Giorgio Armani, Dior, Van Bruggen Jewellery, Stefano Pilati, Hope, Corneliani, Diesel, COS, Balenciaga, Falke, Church’s, Calvin Klein, and Camper.

Top Dior, Necklace Van Bruggen Jewellery, Ring COS, Pants Stefano Pilati, Shoes Camper
Underwear Calvin Klein
Top Giorgio Armani, Pants Dior, Shoes Stefano Pilati
Jacket Oliver Spencer, Top COS, Necklace Van Bruggen Jewellery, Ring COS, Pants Stefano Pilati, Shoes Church’s
Shirt Diesel, Necklace Van Bruggen Jewellery, Ring COS, Pants Balenciaga
Coat YSL, Top Giorgio Armani, Pants Dior
Top Dior, Necklace Van Bruggen Jewellery, Ring COS
Coat YSL, Top Giorgio Armani, Pants Dior, Necklace Van Bruggen Jewellery
Shirt Diesel, Necklace Van Bruggen Jewellery, Ring COS, Pants Balenciaga, Socks Falke, Shoes Church’s
Necklace Van Bruggen Jewellery, Pants Stefano Pilati

Photography: Manny Fontanilla
Styling: Studio PAAR & Manny Fontanilla
Model: Pascal at Nevs Models

