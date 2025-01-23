For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “The Sartorial Man” photographer Manny Fontanilla captures model Pascal at Nevs Models. In charge of styling are Studio PAAR and Manny Fontanilla.

For this session, Pascal is wearing selected pieces from YSL, Giorgio Armani, Dior, Van Bruggen Jewellery, Stefano Pilati, Hope, Corneliani, Diesel, COS, Balenciaga, Falke, Church’s, Calvin Klein, and Camper.

Photography: Manny Fontanilla

Styling: Studio PAAR & Manny Fontanilla

Model: Pascal at Nevs Models