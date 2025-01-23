Discover _J.L-A.L_ Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Through a surrealist lens, the _J.L-A.L_ Fall Winter 2025 collection reimagines the boundaries of form and perception. Traditional silhouettes dissolve into uncharted territories, transforming garments into experiments of distortion. This season’s designs invite the viewer into a space where illusion meets reality, offering conceptual and visual intrigue.

Drawing inspiration from the 1973 cult classic La Planète Sauvage, the collection takes cues from its otherworldly visuals, reinterpreting menswear into fluid, abstract forms. Iconic symbols from the film thread through the pieces, giving the collection an ethereal quality. Brushstrokes melt into gradients, calf hair-inspired textures are softened into contours, and crystallized yarn introduces new dimensions to fabric design.

The collection’s structural focus balances the sharpness of tailoring with the softness of abstraction. Triple-layered suiting redefines classic tailoring, while jersey materials twist and flow into layered, unstructured shapes. Prints resembling cell-like structures appear throughout, and accessories such as a sea urchin-inspired bag crafted from textured mélange echo natural symmetry. Shearling tailoring, meanwhile, showcases a dynamic use of texture, adding depth to familiar forms.

Among the season’s standout elements is a custom gradient wool developed in collaboration with Italian mill Manteco. This fabric showcases flowing tonal transitions while prioritizing resource efficiency. Smart seam placement and innovative grain orientation ensure minimal material waste while creating seamless color gradients across garments. Each piece combines artistry with resourcefulness, embodying _J.L-A.L_’s forward-thinking craftsmanship.

Material innovation takes center stage throughout the collection. Wool and alpaca blends are treated with a fine polyester coating, resulting in a paper-like finish. The application of heat and repeated pressings forms crystallized textures that give garments an architectural feel. These tactile experiments blur the line between wearable art and functional design, underscoring the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of fabric manipulation.

Collaboration continues to elevate the collection. Designer Victoria Ohanyan’s handmade beaded accessories, including belts, bag straps, and embellishments, add intricate, sculptural details. _J.L-A.L_’s partnerships with Goldwin and HOKA further explore the intersection of innovation and function. Goldwin’s capsule collection integrates Spiber’s Brewed Protein fiber and Synflux’s AI-driven pattern engineering to redefine efficiency and reduce material waste.

Unveiled in Paris, the collection was presented in a reflective gallery setting that enhanced its surreal themes. Shifting silhouettes played with light and shadow, creating a dreamlike experience where garments appeared both tangible and illusory. This showcase of technical ingenuity and conceptual exploration represents _J.L-A.L_’s evolution into new creative territories.

Globally produced and distributed by Slam Jam, the collection invites wearers to embrace the experimental spirit of _J.L-A.L_.

Production – Octo Operations

Director & Photographer – Torren Simz

Set Design – Thomas Conant

Sound – Islnd