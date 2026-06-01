Cheikh Diakhate, Indiana Van’t Slot and Ridzman Zidaine Front Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Resort 2027 men’s pre-collection arrives with a precise visual argument. Shot by photographer Sarah Blais, the campaign places three models at the centre of a wardrobe conceived for motion, climate and the kind of confidence that does not announce itself. Creative Director Pharrell Williams titled the collection Whatever the Weather, and casting directors Anita Bitton and Calvin Wilson found the faces that carry that premise without effort.

Cheikh Diakhate, represented in New York by Society, brings a quiet authority to the campaign. Born out of Elite Milan, his mother agency, and represented across markets by Elite Paris, Elite London, Elite Copenhagen, Republic in Amsterdam and nest model management in Berlin, Diakhate has built a presence that moves fluidly between editorial and campaign work. There is a stillness to how he occupies clothes, and in a collection built around the idea of the travelling man, that quality reads clearly. He wears the Monogram Reporter constructions and the structured outerwear with the ease of someone who has actually packed a suitcase for three cities in one week.

Indiana Van’t Slot represents a different register. Launched through Mutha Management in Los Angeles, his mother agency, and now placed with HEROES Model Management in New York, New Madison in Paris and d’management group in Milan, Van’t Slot brings an energy that sits closer to the collection’s more playful codes. The trompe l’oeil pieces, the cashmere suit posing as denim, the silver-coated jacket feigning rain-soaked weight, find a natural counterpart in a face that reads both contemporary and unforced. He is the kind of model a collection like this needs: present enough to anchor the clothes, relaxed enough not to compete with them.

Ridzman Zidaine rounds out the trio with a global footprint that mirrors the collection’s own geography. Repped by Soul Artist Management in New York, with placements across Next Paris, Next Milan, Next London, Next LA, Next Madrid and Bravo Models in Tokyo, Zidaine was developed through Next London, the agency that remains his mother house. His lean physicality and direct presence suit the more structured pieces in the lineup, particularly the tailoring-fabric puffer coat and the reversible knitted jumpers that define the Weatherman chapter of the collection.

Together, the three form a casting that feels considered rather than assembled. Anita Bitton and Calvin Wilson have long understood that a campaign’s credibility lives or dies by whether the faces feel native to the world being built. Here, they do.

The collection itself earns the visual treatment. Pharrell Williams builds Spring Summer 2027 around the idea of adaptation, a wardrobe that responds to changing climates and shifting dress codes without losing its sense of self. The Monogram Reporter constructions, coated canvas combined with brown suede or leather panels, nod to 1980s workwear while remaining unmistakably current. The fisherman’s yellow slickers rendered in shiny calfskin and the structured puffer coat woven in mini-Monogram jacquard tailoring fabric are the collection’s sharpest ideas, pieces that reframe function through craft.

The trompe l’oeil chapter is where the collection becomes most demanding and most rewarding. Jersey pieces in leather printed to look and feel like classic sweat-shirting, a waffle-knit cardigan that masquerades as tweed, spongy rubber spray on the LV Trainer and LV Ranger simulating mud, these are techniques that require the viewer to look twice and the wearer to commit fully. Sarah Blais shoots them with the kind of directness that serves the conceit well, no atmospheric softening, no borrowed mood. The clothes are allowed to make their own case.

The narrative cartoon print, tracing a young businessman’s day from sunny New York to a storm-shifted Paris, runs through shirting, small leather goods and a denim work suit. It is the collection’s most personal gesture and its most Pharrell-coded one. On the right body it reads with charm. On the wrong one it risks being consumed by its own wit.

The bags anchor the campaign’s visual language. The Monogram Reporter motif in blue and yellow coated canvas with cognac suede foundations appears across Keepalls, the Nil, the Flaneur and the Christopher. The Surplus Brut reinterpretation in dark blue supple denim with a degradé rain-washed effect is the quieter story and likely the more lasting one. The umbrella-shaped Monogram Canvas bag is the campaign’s most quotable object.

In footwear, the LV Ranger walking boot and the evolving LV Drop 300 sneaker with its mohair and mesh upper give the collection its most grounded chapter. They are made to be worn, and they photograph accordingly.

Whatever the Weather is not Louis Vuitton‘s loudest pre-collection, but it may be its most coherent in some time. Pharrell Williams is making a consistent argument about what modern luxury menswear should feel like: versatile, confident, rooted in craft and unbothered by the need to explain itself. With Cheikh Diakhate, Indiana Van’t Slot and Ridzman Zidaine in front of Sarah Blais‘ lens, that argument lands.

Discover the complete Louis Vuitton Men’s Resort 2027 collection in our gallery:

A detailed review of the Louis Vuitton resort 2027 collection is available on DSCENE magazine.