Burberry Unveils Outerwear Icons in a London Campaign

Burberry introduces It’s Always Burberry Weather: Postcards from London, a campaign that underscores its history in outerwear while presenting updated designs through films, pop-ups, and store windows. With more than 165 years of innovation behind it, the house continues to explore new directions while maintaining its focus on craftsmanship and adventure.

The campaign features international models Lucky Blue Smith and Tyson Beckford. Shot by photographer Drew Vickers, the visuals strengthen the house’s global outlook while honoring its London roots through a diverse mix of talent.

Outerwear remains the core of Burberry’s offering. This season, proportion and material updates bring new energy. The Chestwood trench draws inspiration from an archive design from the 1980s and arrives in a relaxed fit.

Classic designs advance with technical fabrics and refined details. Aviator jackets gain dimension with shearling spilling from the lapels, and a wool blend bomber adds a contemporary layer to everyday dressing. Puffer jackets are cut in corduroy and Burberry check, presented in truffle brown.

The palette introduces fresh tones while keeping to familiar house colors. New shades of clam and ice sit alongside camel, navy, and black, while clay brown, coal grey, mahogany, and twilight blue expand the range.

Burberry extends the campaign through pop-up stores inspired by the rail travel supported by founder Thomas Burberry. With interiors referencing historic train stations and Arts and Crafts detailing, the spaces reflect Daniel Lee’s eccentric take on design and storytelling. Select pop-ups in China, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates will include ticket booths and kiosks that echo station platforms.

The project links to the Winter 2025 show while connecting with history. A clock from Burberry’s flagship Haymarket store, crafted in the 1930s from gold leaf, cast iron, and German opal glass, has been restored and installed at the Horseferry House headquarters. Replicas of the clock will also appear in themed pop-ups, tying the brand’s past to its contemporary vision.