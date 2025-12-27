Clement Chabernaud & Zara Man: A Vision of Refined Menswear for 2025

Zara Man’s Winter 2025 e-commerce campaign is celebrating versatility of Clement Chabernaud, a model whose name has become synonymous with the modern male fashion narrative. Shot by acclaimed photographer Christopher Anderson, this latest story for Zara Man captures Chabernaud in an environment that feels both intimate and sophisticated, a visual language that aligns seamlessly with the brand’s contemporary aesthetic. Under the creative direction of Gorka Sorozabal and the art direction of Laura Jauregui, the campaign is elevated by subtle, refined styling choices and a keen eye for atmosphere. Hair stylist Pawel Solis brings a natural, understated polish to Chabernaud’s look, further enhancing the effortless elegance that has defined his career.

Chabernaud’s presence in this campaign is not just a reflection of his longstanding relationship with Inditex, Zara’s parent company, but also a nod to his remarkable consistency and influence within the industry. In 2025, he remains the brand’s go-to supermodel, a role he has cultivated through years of collaboration and a deep understanding of Zara’s evolving vision. This campaign, which closes out the year, serves as a fitting culmination of his ongoing partnership with the brand. The images, both in color and black and white, showcase Chabernaud’s ability to convey a range of moods, from contemplative to commanding, without ever losing the subtlety that makes his work so compelling.

The story told through Anderson’s lens is one of quiet confidence and understated luxury. Chabernaud inhabits the space with a relaxed poise, his gestures and expressions revealing a model at the height of his craft. The setting, a room bathed in natural light, punctuated by classic architectural details, provides the perfect backdrop for Zara’s refined tailoring and modern silhouettes. Each frame is carefully composed, drawing attention to the textures and lines of the garments while allowing Chabernaud’s character to shine through. The campaign’s visual language is both timeless and unmistakably current, reflecting Zara’s ability to balance heritage with innovation.

Chabernaud’s career extends well beyond his work with Zara. He is also a key figure for other Inditex brands, notably Massimo Dutti, where his image continues to define the brand’s sophisticated menswear direction. His reach, however, is truly global, he is the face of luxury houses such as Gucci, Boss, and Loro Piana, and his runway presence is a fixture at the most prestigious fashion weeks in Paris and Milan. This international profile is underpinned by a diverse network of agencies, including IMG New York, Success Models in Paris, d’management group in Milan, Supa Model Management in London, View Management in Barcelona, Unique Models in Copenhagen, IMG Australia in Sydney, and Bon Image Corp. in Tokyo. His mother agency, Success Models in Paris, has played a pivotal role in shaping his path, ensuring that his work remains both relevant and resonant.

What sets Chabernaud apart is not just his striking features or his ability to embody a wide range of styles, but his professionalism and adaptability. He brings a quiet intensity to every project, a quality that has earned him the trust of creative directors, photographers, and designers alike. In this Zara Man campaign, those qualities are on full display: there is a sense of ease and authenticity in his poses, a feeling that the clothes are not merely worn but lived in. This authenticity is at the core of Chabernaud’s appeal, making him a model who feels both aspirational and approachable.

As 2025 draws to a close, Chabernaud’s collaboration with Zara Man stands as a highlight in a career defined by longevity and reinvention. The images from this campaign capture not just a moment in fashion, but the enduring allure of a model who continues to shape the industry’s vision of modern masculinity. In the world of menswear, Clement Chabernaud remains a benchmark for elegance, versatility, and quiet strength, a true icon for the contemporary man.