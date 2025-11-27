Dior Shows Menswear Pre-Fall 2026 Under Jonathan Anderson

For Dior Menswear Pre-Fall 2026, Jonathan Anderson selected a manor on Île Saint-Louis in Paris as the environment, allowing photographer Peter Joseph Smith to chart the cast, Charlie Tilling-Cole, Edoardo Duse, Elliot Belot, Gilles, Okiki Shodimu, and Suyong Jung, through a progression of looks styled by Benjamin Bruno. Anderson released the project on Instagram, where the collection’s shift between historical structure and modern casual wear offered a clear view of his evolving direction at the house.

The first look establishes the tone through an 18th-century influenced coat in royal blue, paired with a matching blouson. Embroidered florals mark the piece with precision, while tapered light-wash jeans bring a grounded contrast. Anderson introduces a taupe suede messenger bag here, setting one of the key accessories for the season. He then returns to his SS26 cargo shorts, this time enlarging their scale with a medieval crest placed across the front. A relaxed knitted sweater and burgundy loafers anchor the outfit, shifting the focus toward a sport-driven mood.

He moves quickly into prep codes, drawing from Ivy references to build a set of everyday pieces. A jersey knit sweatshirt with forest green trim appears first, carrying a Dior wordmark at the neckline. He pairs it with retro gym shorts and a new Dior sneaker. The next look expands this direction through a layered setup: a pinstriped shirt under a knitted Henley sweater, topped with a navy blazer and paired with soft yellow shorts.

Denim becomes one of the central materials of the season. A slim washed denim suit presents a precise silhouette, and another pair of the crested cargo shorts appears in a looser cut using the same wash. Anderson continues to shift between tailoring and workwear through combinations such as a sculpted navy blazer and pinstriped shirt set against distressed double-knee carpenter pants. He also introduces a brown tweed blazer worn with baggy jeans, suede loafers, and a slouchy bag. Each of these looks shows how he softens formal elements by placing them beside materials associated with everyday use.

Speaking to Vogue Runway, Anderson framed this collection as the next step in defining his Dior menswear vocabulary. “The first collection was chapter one. I don’t want to run away from it too quickly. This is chapter two. I’m trying to find a new vocabulary for Dior menswear. Reinforcing it, refining it. Every single detail counts. It’s giving importance to small things.”

Links to Spring Summer 2026 appear throughout the Pre-Fall work through aristocratic motifs and contrasts between structured tailoring and relaxed pieces. Anderson extends these themes here, strengthening the continuity between seasons.