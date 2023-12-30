Leon Dame for Duran Lantink and W Magazine

In the latest edition of W Magazine, German top model Leon Dame captivates the readers with a stunning visual narrative captured by the lens of fashion photographer Julien Martinez Leclerc. Dame, represented by the prestigious VIVA Model Agency in London and DNA Models in New York, showcases his dynamic range in a series of images that are as provocative as they are artistic.

The fashion narrative of the shoot is articulated through the brilliant styling of fashion stylist Charlotte Collet. She navigates the thin line between avant-garde and accessible by spotlighting the work of fashion designer Duran Lantink. Presenting Duran’s outfits that both challenge and enchant, Leon comes as the perfect choice joined by fellow model Elise Kouzou. Both Leon and Elise also walked the recent runway Duran Lantink show, wearing some of these outfits on the runway as well.

Leon Dame, no stranger to the best of glossy advertising, brings the same intensity to this shoot that has made his campaigns—from COS to Massimo Dutti and Gucci—stand out. His partnership with Elise Kouzou in this series creates a compelling dynamic reminiscent of iconic fashion photography imagery.

Duran Lantink is a breakthrough fashion designer already followed for his innovative approach to sustainable fashion. Emerging as a distinct voice in the fashion world, Lantink is celebrated for his unique technique of deconstructing and reconstructing unsold luxury garments into new, avant-garde creations. His work not only showcases a bold aesthetic but also addresses critical issues like consumerism and waste in the fashion industry.

Lantink’s journey in fashion began with his studies at the Gerrit Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam. His graduation collection, which showcased his signature style of blending different designer pieces into cohesive garments, garnered significant attention. This approach not only breathes new life into unsold stock but also challenges the traditional cycle of fashion seasons, encouraging a more sustainable and less wasteful industry model.

Beyond his technical skills, Lantink’s work is deeply rooted in social commentary. He often incorporates themes of gender fluidity and inclusivity, breaking down barriers and challenging norms in fashion, no-one but Leon Dame could have been a better cast for this striking shoot. His collections are not just clothing; they’re powerful statements on consumption, identity, and sustainability.

Lantink’s impact extends beyond the runway. His work has been featured in various international exhibitions, highlighting the growing importance of sustainability in fashion. As an innovator and a visionary, Duran Lantink is reshaping the fashion landscape, proving that style and sustainability can coexist beautifully.

Photographs by Julien Martinez Leclerc

Styled by Charlotte Collet

For more of the feature and exclusive interview with Duran Lantink, visit wmagazine.com.