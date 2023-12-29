in Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Maksym Rassokha by Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE Magazine

Fresh faced Maksym Rassokha stars in the latest MMSENE exclusive editorial series by photographer Paola Ledderucci


“Don’t Move Keep Moving” a dynamic new MMSCENE Online exclusive stars the promising Maksym Rassokha on the move.

In charge of the photography was the talented Paola Ledderucci, who teamed up for grooming with Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist Monica Crosta.

Maksym Rassokha is represented by Independent Model Management in Milano and Wild Hunters Agency. The shoot was captured at Tale Studio in Milan.

Photographer Paola Ledderucci
Model Maksym Rassokha at Independent Model Management – follow Maksym on IG @paccoxa
Makeup artist and hair stylist Monica Crosta
Location Tale Studio, Milano (Porta Genova) Italy

