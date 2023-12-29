Maksym Rassokha by Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE Magazine



“Don’t Move Keep Moving” a dynamic new MMSCENE Online exclusive stars the promising Maksym Rassokha on the move.

In charge of the photography was the talented Paola Ledderucci, who teamed up for grooming with Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist Monica Crosta.

Maksym Rassokha is represented by Independent Model Management in Milano and Wild Hunters Agency. The shoot was captured at Tale Studio in Milan.

Discover more of ‘Don’t Move Keep Moving’ starring in our gallery:

Photographer Paola Ledderucci

Model Maksym Rassokha at Independent Model Management – follow Maksym on IG @paccoxa

Makeup artist and hair stylist Monica Crosta

Location Tale Studio, Milano (Porta Genova) Italy