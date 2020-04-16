in Alton Mason, Christian Hogue, Fresh Faces, Jamie Wise, Joao Knorr, Manu Rios, Sergio Carvajal, Tobias Sorensen

WEEK ON IG: JAY ALVARREZ, JAMIE WISE, SERGIO CARVAJAL….

Last week on Instagram with Jamie Wise, Jay Alvarrez, Sergio Carvajal, Joao Knorr and more in yet another quarantine week:

tobias sorensen

Quarantine and lock down struggles are becoming a reality for all of us as well as the models to follow on IG – we keep up this week with Tobias Sorrensen, Jay Alvarrez, Alton Mason, Sergio Carvajal and Christian Hogue among other. But also our MMSCENE Magazine cover stars Manu Rios, Joao Knorr and Spring 2020 cover star Joao Knorr. 

See all the action and models you should: 

juan marcel rivera

no, i don’t smoke cigs…‬@juanmarcelrivera

manu rios

self control@manurios

jamie wise

Reminiscing of that time I grew a mustache and pretended like I was in an episode of Narcos (it was only two weeks ago)@jamiejwise

jaxon rose

I should shave soon@jaxonrose

sergio carvajal

Body is locked up but my heart and soul are free ❤️🤘🏾 #yaquedamenos #cuarentena@sergiocarvajal7

alton mason

lost track of time, lost count of days@altonmason

tobias sorensen

Lol, I really need to teach my facial expression to use my inner smile 😁@thesorensen

keith powers

“1.30.20” @keithpowers

cuxtwho

“stay ur ass at home” @cuxtwho

jay alvarrez

Quarantine updates.. I really need a hair cut, but been enjoying the days and sports here.. can’t wait to travel again 🥵🦋.@jayalvarrez

christian hogue

“Loungewear making a comeback right now” @christianhogue

patryk lawry

“13/04/20” @lawry98

joao knorr

An Easter full of love and joy to all of you! Stay safe! ❤️🐣😋@joaoknorr

sasha didnt wakeup

“ready to drop myself from the rooftop Ohhh I mean my debut album is ready to drop” @sashadidntwakeup

off duty

