Alton Mason Stars in GQ Magazine September 2023 Issue

Supermodel and actor Alton Mason takes the pages of GQ Magazine‘s September 2023 Hype edition lensed by fashion photographer Jason Nocito. For the feature, the 25-year-old supermodel engages in a candid conversation with fashion journalist Samuel Hine. Mason talks about his meteoric ascent within fashion industry, inspirations, and future plans.

On his future aspirations

I didn’t know I would reach these heights in fashion. So I really don’t have any expectations. I’m just going to show up. I’m going to experiment […] I’m going to be willing to try new things, and we’ll just see where it takes me. I really can’t wait to creative direct and have my own fashion line. I want a house.

On drawing inspiration from Naomi Campbell

For me, the power and the presence and the aura came from women. I studied Naomi Campbell and would apply that to my walk. I would hear, ‘Oh, your walk is good, but your hips are too feminine.’

On getting his big break in modeling

That Yeezy show (In 2016) was definitely a launching pad, but I still went home pretty broke. But I got a taste of what this could be, if you commit and keep going through these castings.

Read the full story by Samuel Hine in GQ’s September issue and on GQ.com, on newsstands August 29.