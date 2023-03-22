Alton Mason is the Face of MESSIKA 2023 Collection

Jewelry house MESSIKA enlists supermodel, actor, and dancer Alton Mason to star in their 2023 campaign lensed in the desert of Palm Springs by fashion photographer Chris Colls. Styling is work of Helena Tejedor, with beauty from hair stylist Shay Ashual, and makeup artist Yadim. For the campaign designer Valérie Messika was inspired by American cinema. The brand’s first collection of jewelry for men fuses the strength of titanium with the power of diamond.

Messika breathes a new, cool and modern breath into the world of jewelry. Our collaboration during last September’s show was built on sincerity. An essential mutual complicity, which is revealed in this unique and very free campaign. – Alton Mason