Luxury house Dolce & Gabbana unveiled its Beauty Nutri-Tint 2024 campaign starring supermodel and actor Alton Mason lensed by fashion photography duo Lily & Lilac. In charge of styling was Moses Moreno, with set design from Jenny Correa. Beauty is work of hair stylist Rei Kawauchi, makeup artist Naoko Scintu, and manicurist Mo Qin.
Alton Mason epitomizes effortless radiance in the latest Dolce & Gabbana Beauty campaign, showcasing the innovative Blueberry Nutri-Tint Hydra-Glow & Fresh Skin Tint. This innovative product is designed to offer a seamless, breathable makeup finish while providing 24-hour hydration.
The Blueberry Nutri-Tint is available in 30 inclusive shades, making it accessible for a wide range of skin tones. It promises a healthy skin glow with sheer to buildable coverage and a blurring effect, thanks to its fresh, breathable formula. Infused with Blueberry from Cilento to enhance skin radiance and Glyceryl Glucoside for hydration, this skin tint is set to become a staple in beauty routines.
The Blueberry Nutri-Tint is designed to deliver 24-hour hydration and a healthy glow. Its sheer to buildable coverage ensures a natural look while its blurring effect minimizes imperfections. The fresh formula feels breathable throughout wear, offering a radiant finish with every application. It provides 24-hour hydration, with 73% of users finding the skin tint breathable, 80% reporting instantly refreshed skin, and 100% observing a flawless makeup finish. Additionally, the product is vegan and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for all skin types without clogging pores.
To apply, simply put a few drops of the skin tint on your fingertips and blend it into the skin from the inner to outer parts of the face for a perfected, seamless finish. For more coverage, add a few more drops as needed. The key ingredients include Italian Blueberry, which enhances skin radiance and provides antioxidant benefits, and Glyceryl Glucoside, which ensures long-lasting hydration. The Blueberry Nutri-Tint offers multiple benefits, including hydration, radiance, skin evenness, refreshed skin, and antioxidant protection. Its water-in-oil structure and cooling agent make it an ideal all-day refreshing skin ally, while the silicone-coated pure pigments ensure uniform, buildable coverage for a flawless look.