Model Kirill Tutin at Sage Management is the star of our latest exclusive story captured and styled for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by photographers Stas SHANIN and Anastasia Korchagina. For the session Kirill is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Hugo Boss and vintage Versace.

Discover more of the story below:

Photography & styling: Stas SHANIN – @shhhssssssh, Anastasia Korchagina – @srprsattack

Model: Kirill Tutin at Sage Management – www.sage-management.com