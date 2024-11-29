in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Steven Castillo by Eric Hason

Photographer Eric Hason and model Steven Castillo team up for our latest exclusive story

Steven Castilla for MMSCENE PORTRAITS
Jacket Polo Ralph Lauren, Top Fendi, Pants Ralph Lauren

Model Steven Castillo from UModels takes the spotlight in the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, captured in a stunning session by photographer Eric Hason. The editorial features styling by Mike Stallings. The looks showcase pieces from Pants Ralph Lauren, Fendi, Polo Ralph Lauren, Prada, Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, and more.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Continue for more of our latest MMSCENE Style story with the promising Steven Castillo: 

Pants Louis Vuitton, Shoes Adidas
Top Aknvas, Bag Prada, Pants Fendi
Steven Castilla for MMSCENE PORTRAITS
Left: Top Celine, Pants A-Potts Right: Jacket Tom Ford, Top Prada, Pants Balenciaga
Tops Ralph Lauren, Pants Balenciaga
Steven Castilla for MMSCENE PORTRAITS
Jacket Asato Kitamura, Top Ralph Lauren, Pants Balenciaga
Pants Louis Vuitton, Shoes Adidas
Steven Castilla for MMSCENE PORTRAITS
Tops Ralph Lauren, Pants Balenciaga
Jacket Polo Ralph Lauren, Pants Aknvas, Shoes Adidas
White top Calvin Klein, Jacket Balenciaga, Pants Balenciaga

Photographer: Eric Hason
Stylist: Mike Stallings 
Model: Steven Castillo at UModels

