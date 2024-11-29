MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Steven Castillo by Eric Hason

Model Steven Castillo from UModels takes the spotlight in the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, captured in a stunning session by photographer Eric Hason. The editorial features styling by Mike Stallings. The looks showcase pieces from Pants Ralph Lauren, Fendi, Polo Ralph Lauren, Prada, Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, and more.

Continue for more of our latest MMSCENE Style story with the promising Steven Castillo:

Photographer: Eric Hason

Stylist: Mike Stallings

Model: Steven Castillo at UModels