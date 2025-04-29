MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Rise by Giuseppe Falla

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, photographer Giuseppe Falla captures Stefano Tomadini in a story titled “Rise,” a story defined by clarity and control. Signed with IMG Models and Soul Artist Management, Stefano channels presence and restraint in equal measure. With Pier Bellini assisting behind the scenes, the shoot frames a modern sense of precision and poise.

Discover more of our exclusive MMSCENE Style story with Stefano Tomadini in Rise.

Title: Rise

Talent: Stefano Tomadini at IMG Models and Soul Artist Management

Photography: Giuseppe Falla

Assistant: Pier Bellini