MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Rise by Giuseppe Falla

Photographer Giuseppe Falla teams up with model Stefano Tomadini for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, photographer Giuseppe Falla captures Stefano Tomadini in a story titled “Rise,” a story defined by clarity and control. Signed with IMG Models and Soul Artist Management, Stefano channels presence and restraint in equal measure. With Pier Bellini assisting behind the scenes, the shoot frames a modern sense of precision and poise.

Title: Rise
Talent: Stefano Tomadini at IMG Models and Soul Artist Management
Photography: Giuseppe Falla
Assistant: Pier Bellini

