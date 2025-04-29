Sam Dilkes Shines In GQ Portugal by Jakov Baricic

Sam Dilkes, represented by Chapter Management, takes center stage in an exclusive editorial for GQ Portugal’s Spring 2025 issue. The feature, brought to life by an exceptional creative team, is a exploring the evolving aesthetics of modern fashion editorials.

Creative Direction and Photography were masterfully handled by Jakov Baricic, who captured Dilkes in a series of striking visuals. The editorial embraces a contemporary approach, blending minimalist tones with a Gen Z-inspired aesthetic. The styling, led by Fashion Stylist Manda Javorina, breaks free from conventional rules, allowing the wardrobe to reflect individuality and confidence.

The editorial channels a nostalgic nod to the 90s and early 2000s rom-com montages, where playful looks and upbeat music set the tone. However, this modern interpretation leans into a more subdued and mindful aesthetic, with muted tones and effortless styling that align with today’s fashion sensibilities. Javorina has used pieces from Balenciaga, Isabel Marant, Dsquared2, Milli Point Two, Adidas, Nike, and Ruksag to name a few.

Supporting the vision were Milena Marsic, who crafted Dilkes’ flawless hair at Salon Glamour Zagreb, and Saša Joković, who delivered impeccable makeup artistry. The production also featured a video component, with Danilo Pantović handling the script, editing, and sound design, while Veljko Lalović directed photography and color grading.

Sam Dilkes, a model on the rise, is taking the spotlight with an already global modeling agency representation. In addition to his representation by Chapter Management in London, he is also signed with top agencies worldwide, including STATE Management in New York, New Madison in Paris, Special Management in Milan, and DSM Management in Hamburg. As Sam continues to make his mark, this GQ Portugal feature is yet another milestone in his promising career.

Creative Direction & Photography: Jakov Baricic

Stylist: Manda Javorina

Model: Sam Dilkes at Chapter Management

Hair: Milena Marsic at Salon Glamour Zagreb

Makeup: Sasa Jokovic

