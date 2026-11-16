Supreme and Dickies return with a Fall 2026 collection that puts cold-weather clothing at the forefront of their latest collaboration. The New York streetwear label and the American workwear brand introduce a selection of jackets, shirts, trousers and accessories, drawing from familiar utility designs and adapting them for the season. Leather, flannel lining and quilted construction feature throughout the release, with several pieces referencing the clothing that has long defined Dickies.

The collection places particular attention on outerwear, beginning with the Leather Hooded Work Jacket. Supreme and Dickies use leather to give the traditional work jacket a different appearance while retaining its recognizable shape. The addition of a hood extends the design’s practical character, creating a piece that connects the brands’ respective approaches to clothing.

Another key item, the Flannel Lined Hooded Work Jacket, follows a more familiar workwear direction. The flannel interior provides additional warmth, making it suitable for colder conditions. Its hooded construction continues the collection’s emphasis on functional garments, with the jacket drawing directly from the utilitarian clothing associated with Dickies.

Insulated shirts also form part of the release. The Quilted Lined Hooded Flannel Zip Up Shirt introduces quilted lining to a classic flannel design, adding warmth to a garment traditionally associated with everyday work clothing. A front zip and hood complete the piece, giving it the characteristics of a lightweight outer layer.

Supreme and Dickies continue this approach with the Quilted Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt. The sweatshirt incorporates quilted construction into a familiar hooded design, offering another option for seasonal layering. Its zip fastening and hood maintain the straightforward features of the original garment, while the insulation supports the collection’s cold-weather focus.

The co-branded Thermal top provides an additional layer within the assortment. Its inclusion brings another traditional workwear essential into the collaboration, extending the selection beyond outerwear. The thermal follows the same practical direction as the jackets and insulated garments, with both brands contributing their identities to the design.

For trousers, Supreme and Dickies introduce the Flannel Lined Double Knee Painter Pant. The design draws from a workwear staple known for its reinforced knee construction. The additional flannel lining makes the trousers suitable for lower temperatures, bringing seasonal functionality to the established painter pant silhouette. The familiar double-knee detail maintains a direct connection to Dickies’ utilitarian clothing.

Accessories receive a place in the collection through the Script Beanie. The co-branded piece completes the seasonal assortment, accompanying the jackets, flannel shirt, sweatshirt, thermal top and painter pants. Its inclusion extends the collaboration’s branding to a cold-weather accessory.

The latest Supreme x Dickies release concentrates on established workwear designs, with material choices providing the main seasonal updates. The leather jacket introduces a different treatment of the traditional work silhouette, while the flannel-lined and quilted garments address the practical demands of colder weather.