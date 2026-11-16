On a $50 dinner bill before tax, leaving $7.50 means you’ve tipped 15%. Make it $10, and you’re at 20%. Both amounts work for a meal with table service. Since California servers receive the full minimum wage before tips, visitors may wonder how much to tip in California. An extra $7.50-$10 would fit that range, but there’s no legally required tip. Before paying, check the receipt for any added service charges.

Why California’s Minimum Wage Matters

Federal law allows employers who take a tip credit to pay tipped staff as little as $2.13 an hour in direct wages. Employers must make up the difference if wages and tips fall below the $7.25 federal minimum. California does not use tip credits. On January 1, 2027, the state minimum wage goes up to $17.40 per hour. Employers pay the full applicable minimum wage regardless of customer gratuities. Under California tipping rules, servers may share tips with coworkers through lawful tip pools. The employer still owes everyone their required minimum wage. As for customers, leaving a tip remains their choice.

What Are Diners Actually Leaving?

During spring 2026, the average tip on recorded California restaurant payments came to 17.6% for full service. Quick-service dining came in at 14.8%. The figures cover card and digital transactions where customers left a tip. Cash payments weren’t included. That puts table-service tips almost three percentage points above quick-service tips. For California restaurant tipping in 2027, around 18% is a reasonable reference for sit-down dining, based on the latest available figures.

Fancy Dinner or Casual Lunch?

At a fancy restaurant, dinner for $220 means another $39.60 if you leave 18%. A casual lunch costing $55 brings that tip down to $9.90. You’re using the same percentage, but paying almost $30 less in gratuity. A steakhouse dinner might involve several courses and a couple of hours at the table. The server at your local café might work just as hard during a busy lunch. You don’t need to leave a higher percentage at the steakhouse simply because the food costs more.

Watch for Restaurant Service Charges

A fee listed below your food total can easily be mistaken for an automatic tip. California restaurants are allowed to charge extra fees, but customers must be told about them and their purpose when viewing menu prices. You might see one listed as a healthcare fee or restaurant surcharge. That money could cover business expenses, so don’t assume the server receives it.

Big Tables and Birthday Dinners

Large group reservations often pack an automatic service fee straight into the booking conditions. A $400 meal with an 18% mandatory service charge adds $72, coming out to $9 per person for eight diners. Some restaurants require a deposit for private-room bookings. Splitting checks later? Ask the venue ahead of time about shared dishes.

The same math applies if eight of you go out for dinner after a shoot in Los Angeles. If you’re organizing dinner for the crew, check what group size triggers a service charge and factor it into the per-person budget before you book.

Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego

Working at a restaurant in San Francisco comes with a minimum hourly wage of $19.61 as of July 2026. Los Angeles has a lower minimum of $18.42. San Diego is set to reach $18.35 on January 1, 2027. Los Angeles and San Francisco may update rates again in July 2027. Those differences affect employees’ pay, but there’s no reliable city-by-city tipping data showing that diners in one of these cities consistently leave higher percentages.

Restaurant Shifts Between Castings and Auditions

An evening restaurant shift can leave the day open for castings, fittings, and auditions. For models and actors looking for part-time work between bookings, the local minimum wage gives you a starting point for budgeting. Before taking a job, ask what staff in your role typically take home in tips on a weekday shift, how the restaurant splits pooled tips, and how much notice you need to swap a shift if a shoot or callback comes up.

Quick Guide: Restaurant Tips for 2027

If you’re googling restaurant tipping in California 2027, these are a few suggestions. The usual US tipping guidelines are a good reference for the amounts below. Calculate percentages on the pre-tax food and drink subtotal. At a counter, leaving a tip is optional, but table service generally comes with an expectation of gratuity. Already see a gratuity charge on your check? Find out what it covers before paying anything extra.

Restaurant service Suggested tip Fine dining 18–20% Casual sit-down 15–20% Buffet with table service Around 10% Counter service Optional

Images from L.A. Dream by Elys Berroteran – see full story here.