Bulgari has brought together Hudson Williams, Joey King and Caleb McLaughlin for a first glimpse of its Holiday 2026 campaign. The Italian jewelry house introduces the three actors in a short teaser that offers a preview of its upcoming seasonal project, with further details still to come.

A decorated Christmas tree provides the setting for the video, which captures the cast sharing relaxed moments inside a brightly lit studio. Their interactions give the teaser an informal atmosphere, with the focus on the personalities involved and their connection on camera.

Williams, a Bulgari ambassador, wears a cream-colored top and jeans, while McLaughlin wears a maroon sweater with gold jewelry. The relaxed styling complements the festive setting, with Bulgari’s jewelry adding detail to the looks.

The brand introduced the preview by asking what brings the three actors together this holiday season, inviting followers to stay tuned for the answer. The question leaves room for further developments as Bulgari prepares to share more from the campaign.

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The teaser arrives as part of Bulgari’s “Joy Is in Our Hands” holiday theme, which explores affection, generosity and the personal connections behind gift-giving. The concept draws on the Italian Joy of Living, with the house presenting jewelry as a way to express feelings through meaningful gestures.

The campaign’s emphasis on giving provides context for the appearance of Williams, King and McLaughlin. Their shared scenes introduce a sense of familiarity and companionship, reflecting the seasonal message through interactions between the three actors.

The unexpected combination of stars has already prompted interest among their followers, adding anticipation to the campaign’s next reveal. For now, Bulgari has offered a brief introduction to its holiday cast, with the full project still awaiting its official presentation.