Dries Van Noten Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Colleciton

Fashion Designer Dries Van Noten presented his Spring Summer 2021 menswear collection with a digital lookbook during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week:

Gautier Deruche Dries Van Noten
Gautier Deruche posing for Dries Van Noten Spring Summer 2021 – Photo ©Viviane Sassen courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Collection lookbook featuring photography by Viviane Sassen paints a striking image for Dries Van Noten. The designer whose top brand is known for no campaigns approach, has successfully met the challenge of presenting the new collection with a photoshoot. To date, Dries Van Noten has presented initially the collections without any exception with a runway show. 

Xu Meen for DRIES VAN NOTEN
Xu Meen posing for Dries Van Noten Spring Summer 2021 – Photo ©Viviane Sassen courtesy of Dries Van Noten
Sang Woo Kim for Dries Van Noten
San Woo Kim posing for Dries Van Noten Spring Summer 2021 – Photo ©Viviane Sassen courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Model cast for the Spring Summer 2021 season features the fresh faced Gautier Deruche, top model turned artist Sang Woo Kim, and runway sensation Xu Meen. 

Discover all the looks from Dries Van Noten Spring Summer 2021 collection in our gallery. 

Photographer: Viviane Sassen
Fashion Editor/Stylist: Nancy Rohde
Hair Stylist: Sam McKnight
Makeup Artist: Inge Grognard
Casting Director: Piergiorgio Del Moro
Models: Aliet Sarah, Amar Akway, Gautier Deruche, Julie Hoomans, Marte Mei van Haaster, Nicole Atieno, Sang Woo Kim, Xu Meen

Discover the full Dries Van Noten spring summer 2021 collection including the womenswear looks on our DESIGN SCENE magazine coverage.

