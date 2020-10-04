Dries Van Noten Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Colleciton

Fashion Designer Dries Van Noten presented his Spring Summer 2021 menswear collection with a digital lookbook during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

Collection lookbook featuring photography by Viviane Sassen paints a striking image for Dries Van Noten. The designer whose top brand is known for no campaigns approach, has successfully met the challenge of presenting the new collection with a photoshoot. To date, Dries Van Noten has presented initially the collections without any exception with a runway show.

Model cast for the Spring Summer 2021 season features the fresh faced Gautier Deruche, top model turned artist Sang Woo Kim, and runway sensation Xu Meen.

Discover all the looks from Dries Van Noten Spring Summer 2021 collection in our gallery.

Photographer: Viviane Sassen

Fashion Editor/Stylist: Nancy Rohde

Hair Stylist: Sam McKnight

Makeup Artist: Inge Grognard

Casting Director: Piergiorgio Del Moro

Models: Aliet Sarah, Amar Akway, Gautier Deruche, Julie Hoomans, Marte Mei van Haaster, Nicole Atieno, Sang Woo Kim, Xu Meen

