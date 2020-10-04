PFW: Thom Browne Menswear Spring Summer 2021

Thom Browne has presented his Spring Summer 2021 collection with a short film and a lookbook replacing his traditionally extravagant fashion shows in Paris.

Browne is known for blurring the lines between men’s and women’s garments and masterfully questioning the gender defined menswear. The Spring 2021 collection while placed in far future, 2132 to be exact, pushes the idea of gender boundaries in fashion even further. At the same time, Browne once again questions how exactly do we see sportswear and it’s mix with the strict codes set by contemporary menswear.

Whether this is Browne’s utopian vision or simple trend forecast, the new collection is for one reason or another almost entirely white. Headwear this season is as important as Browne’s signature tailoring, thu severy single look has a hat of it’s own. As far as pandemic ready styles, it’s hard to say Browne thought of any minus a veil or two covering the Spring hats.

Discover all the looks, men’s and women’s form the Spring 2021 collection in our gallery: