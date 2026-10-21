Willy Chavarria and adidas Originals Launch adiSignature

Willy Chavarria joins adidas Originals as Creative Advisor for adiSignature, a new collection that examines the possibilities of everyday sportswear. The project takes familiar adidas designs and introduces changes to their construction, proportions, and materials, giving classic pieces a different character. The first release focuses on wardrobe essentials, with the Firebird and SST tracksuits serving as key references.

The collection establishes a new direction for adidas Originals staples, drawing on the idea that clothing develops personal meaning through the way people wear it. Chavarria applies his approach to volume and silhouette across hoodies, sweatpants, T-shirts, and track jackets. Generous cuts allow for different styling interpretations, while substantial materials give the garments a defined structure.

Chavarria describes adiSignature as a long-term collaboration that will continue developing over time. “adiSignature is a framework that adidas and I developed together that will evolve over years,” he explains. The concept gives adidas an opportunity to revisit recognizable designs through a consistent creative approach, beginning with the details that determine how a garment fits and feels.

Material plays a central role in the first collection. Heavyweight 420g brushed-back fleece forms the basis of the offering, bringing density and structure to traditional sportswear shapes. The design process addresses everything from the stitching and ribbing to waistband placement, zipper pulls, and hood construction. Dropped shoulders create wider upper-body silhouettes, while spacious sweatpants introduce additional volume through the legs.

The collection also examines the placement and execution of the Three Stripes, incorporating familiar adidas and Trefoil branding across multiple garments. These details maintain a connection to the brand’s existing visual identity while supporting the updated proportions that distinguish the new line.

References to 1980s athletic clothing influence the graphic direction of adiSignature. Color blocking appears throughout the collection, bringing contrasting panels and distinctive arrangements to full-zip jackets, crewnecks, hoodies, T-shirts, tanks, and sweatpants. Vibrant shades introduce energy into the lineup, while monochromatic options offer a different interpretation of the same silhouettes.

The Firebird and SST tracksuits return with adjusted cuts that reflect the collection’s emphasis on volume and contemporary fit. Alongside these recognizable designs, adidas introduces the premium NY block pack, drawing from an archival jogging suit from the 1980s. The additional offering continues the exploration of the brand’s sportswear archives through updated materials and construction.

For the accompanying campaign, adidas Originals works with photographer and director Brianna Capozzi and stylist Georgia Pendlebury. Capozzi documents a diverse group of individuals through candid interactions, creating a visual series that centers on their personalities and personal experiences.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

adiSignature arrives October 23 through the adidas website, adidas stores, and selected retail partners. The launch marks the beginning of an ongoing creative project between Chavarria and adidas Originals, with future developments expected to build on the design framework established by this first collection.