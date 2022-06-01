in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Gucci, Mert and Marcus, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign, Videos, Watches

Idris Elba is the Face of GUCCI 25H Timepiece Collection

Photographers Mert & Marcus captured Gucci’s 25H campaign featuring actor Idris Elba

Luxury house GUCCI presented their new 25H Timepiece Collection with a campaign starring English actor, producer, and musician Idris Elba captured by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In charge of creative direction was Alessandro Michele, with art direction from Ezra Petronio. The GUCCI 25H timepieces collection, defined by clean lines and contrasting finishes, was inspired by contemporary architecture.

A milestone in Gucci’s Swiss watchmaking history, some automatic styles are fitted with the first in-house GG727.25 caliber, encased in an ultra-thin 7.2mm case with sleek bezel and contemporary architectural details. The iridescent selection includes different color variations. A glass dial defines the silhouette, changing hue when exposed to light, while the Interlocking G motif appears as a subtle nod to the House’s founder. Classic steel bracelets with streamlined silhouettes appear as part of the new timepieces collection. Variations include 18k gold-plated dials and sparkling diamonds, resulting in integrated designs with elevated finishes.” – from Gucci

