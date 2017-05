Fashion photographer Kosmas Pavlos captured Brief story for Attitude Magazine‘s Summer 2017 edition starring models Eric Bergmann and Augusta Alexander. In charge of styling was Joseph Kocharian, who for the session selected pieces from Versace, DSquared2, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Dior Homme, Calvin Klein, and Moschino among other. Grooming is work of beauty artist Yasmin Pirouzi.





Website: attitude.co.uk