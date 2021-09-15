BEST of SUMMER ’21 IG Moments: Matthew Noszka, Romeo Beckham, Manu Rios…

With Summer drawing close to an end we are rounding up some of the best of Instagram moments starring a list of must-follow models. From MMSCENE magazine’s cover stars Manu Rios, Matthew Noszka, Joao Knorr to other top models such as Christian Hogue, Patryk Lawry, Edison Fan and Augusta Alexander.

Also don’t miss fresh faces Corrado Martini and Yannick Konan and much more:



@christianhogue “Play/Work”

“05/09/21 ” @lawry98

“nice boxers” @corradommartini

@manurios

“Baci da Como..Milan Vlog out now, link in bio ❤️‍🔥” @juanmarcelrivera

“If I said I didn’t have Leo tendencies I’d be lion • but who cares 🦁 #fashweek” @liamjayward

“Who else loves afternoon naps? 😴” @augusta_alexander

“I am who I am because of my failures not my successes.” @matthew_noszka

“@moschino FAMILY 💙 Photo by @pabloolea 📸 #moschino” @denek_k

“Personal photographer @mimimoocher“ @romeobeckham

“50 degrees in Marrakech 🌡🥵” @yannick_konan