BEST OF IG: Travis Scott, Aidan Alexander, Brandon Good…

Best of last week’s Instagram moments with Travis Scott and Aidan Alexander as well as fashion models Alton Mason, Jonathan Bellini, Augusta Alexander, Gytis Gedvilas, Brandon Good, Max Hamilton, Jakob Jokerst, Jaron Baker, Devin Truss, Victor Perr and more. 

Scroll down for the last week’s action of guys you should already be following on IG: 

Nicholas Angel

AK-47, your favorite weapon” @nicholaskalashnikov

After yesterday’s late night workout 🤟🏼” @augusta_alexander

travis scott

“🐻”  @travisscott

romeo must die” @altonmason

I did this haircut last year and don’t know If I should do it again 🤔 Yes/No ?” @victor_perr

Sea turtles on the beach and a swing from a palm tree what more could you want” @maxhamilton_

One paper cut and I’m dead…. 📃 #veins @rensaliba @rensalibastudios@jakob.jokerst

where am i off to next？” @jaronbaker

Apologies to the people having a lovely lunch behind me 🙇‍♂️👽🌹” @gytisgedvilas

“🇿🇦🇿🇦” @iamvictorpinheiro_

what’s for breakfast” @aidanalexander

Guess who’s back #2020” @devintruss

Just a man in a towel” @mattycarrington_

under construction” @goodbhavior

| Morning gratitude | Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day | Dalai Lama 🌟| Nem todos os dias teremos noticias boas, resultados positivos ou pessoas para nos apoiarem, mas saiba que sua jornada continua, não desvie seus progressos e nem mude de idéia. Continuar feliz e consciente de seus esforços e fazer o bem sempre, so te trará coisas incríveis. | Bom dia, tenha um dia iluminado 🙏|” @jouubellini

