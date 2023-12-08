LAST WEEK ON IG: Kit Butler, Manu Rios, Conan Gray & more

Last week on Instagram with male models Kit Butler, Christian Hogue and Augusta Alexander, also joined by actor Manu Rios, and singer Conan Gray to name a few.
Catch up with best of last week’s moments with 10 guys to follow on instagram in our Models off duty coverage:
“tender moments” @manurios
“weekend roundup” @michaelyerger
“Life’s been Hitting lately 🔥” @christianhogue
“Moments in Taiwan…” @cristobalpescer
“checkin in” @trevorwetzel
“@balenciaga FALL 24 Collection🖤🔥 Thank you so much to the Balenciaga family for this breathtaking show! 🙏 #hollywood #lalaland #balenciaga” @kitbutlerr
“A red letter day 📮” @yannick_konan
“worst year ever thank god it’s over” @conangray
“It’s getting cold in Austria – stay warm ppl ❤️ #austria #winterwonderland” @florianmacek
love these guys! conan gray thooo <3