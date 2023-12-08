in Augusta Alexander, Christian Hogue, Fresh Faces, Kit Butler, Manu Rios

LAST WEEK ON IG: Kit Butler, Manu Rios, Conan Gray & more

Manu Rios to Conan Gray and Kit Butler at Balenciaga in 10 guys to follow last week on Instagram – see more:

Last week on Instagram with male models Kit Butler, Christian Hogue and Augusta Alexander, also joined by actor Manu Rios, and singer Conan Gray to name a few.

Catch up with best of last week’s moments with 10 guys to follow on instagram in our Models off duty coverage:

“tender moments” @manurios

“weekend roundup” @michaelyerger

“Life’s been Hitting lately 🔥” @christianhogue

“Moments in Taiwan…” @cristobalpescer

“💛” @augusta_alexander

“checkin in” @trevorwetzel


“@balenciaga FALL 24 Collection🖤🔥 Thank you so much to the Balenciaga family for this breathtaking show! 🙏 #hollywood #lalaland #balenciaga” @kitbutlerr

“A red letter day 📮” @yannick_konan

“worst year ever thank god it’s over” @conangray

“It’s getting cold in Austria – stay warm ppl ❤️ #austria #winterwonderland” @florianmacek

