Best of AUGUST IGs: Jay Alvarrez, Xaiver Serrano, Neels…

Best of August Instagram moments infused with the summer vacation month comes from top models Andres Velencoso Segura, Jarrod Scott, Augusta Alexander, Jay Alvarrez and Neels Visser as well as MMSCENE cover stars Manu Rios, Joao Knorr, Xavier Serrano and Oliver Cheshire.

Scroll down for more of the August Instagram action with guys you should already be following on IG:

“Love at first Sight” @andresvelencoso

“Burrata 0 Biel 1” @bieljuste

“Last two 🌤” @ikcewicasa

“morning sp ✌🏼💇🏼‍♂️❗️9:30” @joaoknorr

“Minimalist attire while at home 🏕” @christianhogue

“Being in shape is serious business. Double session today, love it 💦” @xserrano9

“Bonjour Morocco🐫🇲🇦” @zsombor_hajdu

“I’m actually a certified lifeguard thanks for asking” @neels

“🤧” @oliver_cheshire

“SANTORINI📍” @augusta_alexander

“Love asks us that we be a little braver than comfortable, a little more generous, a little more flexible. It means living on the edge more than we care to.” @x.valentine

“Much love California! On my way to Belgium “ @jayalvarrez

“Excited to get into my dive gear after a 14hr overnight journey to one of the most remote parts of the #greatbarrierreef After a briefing on our @citizensgbr Great Reef Census Understanding and testing the methodology thought up by Pete Mumby was a crucial part to making this trip a success” @jarrodscott

“fishy” @derekchadwick @alexevansphotography

@manurios

“was born here.” @antoniopulvirenti

“new hair new chain.” @diegobarrueco

“Mirror, Mirror on the wall, Who…🔮 Finish the sentence⬆️😜 Let’s see who’s the most creative here✨ You guys asked me to post more mirrorselfies again, so there you go☺️ I’m going on a vacation to some islands in a few weeks, so expect more tropical content soon🌴🌊” @moritz_hau