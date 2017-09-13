MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dobri Dobrev in Overhauled by Christopher Thomas Linn
The handsome Dobri Dobrev at ONE Model Management stars in Overhauled story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Christopher Thomas Linn. In charge of styling was Alnardo Perez, with creative direction and production from Kevin Miklavcic. Grooming is work of Ryo Ishimatsu.
For the session Dobri is wearing selected pieces from Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Pony, Fred Perry, Adidas, Lacoste, Raf Simons x Fred Perry, and Vivian Westwood. Photo assistance by Jeff Salomon creative assistance by Madison Todd. Discover more 0f the story bellow:
Jacket: Fred Perry
Turtleneck: Michael Kors
Trousers: John Varvatos
Shoes: Adidas
Suit: John Varvatos
Headband: Lacoste
Polo Shirt: Raf Simons x Fred Perry
Leather Jacket: Marc Jacobs
Track Jacket: Fred Perry
Trousers: John Varvatos
Shoes: Adidas
LS Polo Shirt: Vivian Westwood
Trousers: John Varvatos
Jacket: Fred Perry
Turtleneck: Michael Kors
Trousers: John Varvatos
Shoes: Adidas
Track suit: Adidas
Dress Shirt / Top Coat: John Varvatos
Shoes: Adidas
Jacket: Fred Perry
Turtleneck: Michael Kors
Trousers: John Varvatos
Shoes: Adidas
Jacket and Track Pants: Marc Jacobs
Sweater: Michael Kors
Shoes: Pony
Model: Dobri Dobrev at ONE Model Management
Groomer: Ryo Ishimatsu
Fashion Stylist: Alnardo Perez
Photo Assistant: Jeff Salomon
Photographer: Christopher Thomas Linn
Creative Assistant: Madison Todd
Creative Director & Producer: Kevin Miklavcic – www.kevinmichaelcreative.com